Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Rice

Oats

Others

Segment by Application

Direct Drink

Confectionery

Bakery

Ice Cream

Cheese

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Danone

Blue Diamond Growers

Oatly

Kikkoman Corporation

Califia Farms

Earth’s Own Food Company

Ezaki Glico

Ripple Foods

Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd

Campbell Soup Company

SunOpta

Nutrisoya Foods

Elmhurst Milked Direct

Panos Brands

Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia)

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Almond

2.1.2 Soy

2.1.3 Coconut

2.1.4 Rice

2.1.5 Oats

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Direct Drink

3.1.2 Confectionery

3.1.3 Bakery

3.1.4 Ice Cream

3.1.5 Cheese

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Danone

7.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

7.1.2 Danone Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Danone Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Danone Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.1.5 Danone Recent Development

7.2 Blue Diamond Growers

7.2.1 Blue Diamond Growers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Blue Diamond Growers Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Blue Diamond Growers Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Blue Diamond Growers Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.2.5 Blue Diamond Growers Recent Development

7.3 Oatly

7.3.1 Oatly Corporation Information

7.3.2 Oatly Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Oatly Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Oatly Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.3.5 Oatly Recent Development

7.4 Kikkoman Corporation

7.4.1 Kikkoman Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kikkoman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kikkoman Corporation Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kikkoman Corporation Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.4.5 Kikkoman Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Califia Farms

7.5.1 Califia Farms Corporation Information

7.5.2 Califia Farms Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Califia Farms Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Califia Farms Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.5.5 Califia Farms Recent Development

7.6 Earth’s Own Food Company

7.6.1 Earth’s Own Food Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Earth’s Own Food Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Earth’s Own Food Company Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Earth’s Own Food Company Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.6.5 Earth’s Own Food Company Recent Development

7.7 Ezaki Glico

7.7.1 Ezaki Glico Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ezaki Glico Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ezaki Glico Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ezaki Glico Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.7.5 Ezaki Glico Recent Development

7.8 Ripple Foods

7.8.1 Ripple Foods Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ripple Foods Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ripple Foods Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ripple Foods Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.8.5 Ripple Foods Recent Development

7.9 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd

7.9.1 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.9.2 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.9.5 Marusan-Ai Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.10 Campbell Soup Company

7.10.1 Campbell Soup Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 Campbell Soup Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Campbell Soup Company Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Campbell Soup Company Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.10.5 Campbell Soup Company Recent Development

7.11 SunOpta

7.11.1 SunOpta Corporation Information

7.11.2 SunOpta Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SunOpta Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SunOpta Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Products Offered

7.11.5 SunOpta Recent Development

7.12 Nutrisoya Foods

7.12.1 Nutrisoya Foods Corporation Information

7.12.2 Nutrisoya Foods Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Nutrisoya Foods Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Nutrisoya Foods Products Offered

7.12.5 Nutrisoya Foods Recent Development

7.13 Elmhurst Milked Direct

7.13.1 Elmhurst Milked Direct Corporation Information

7.13.2 Elmhurst Milked Direct Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Elmhurst Milked Direct Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Elmhurst Milked Direct Products Offered

7.13.5 Elmhurst Milked Direct Recent Development

7.14 Panos Brands

7.14.1 Panos Brands Corporation Information

7.14.2 Panos Brands Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Panos Brands Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Panos Brands Products Offered

7.14.5 Panos Brands Recent Development

7.15 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia)

7.15.1 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Products Offered

7.15.5 Jindilli Beverages (milkadamia) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Distributors

8.3 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Distributors

8.5 Vegan Milk and Cereal Milk Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

