Elevator Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Elevator Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Elevator Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Elevator market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The major players in global elevator market include Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 45% shares of the global market. China and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market. Elevator is the main type, with a share about 80%. Residential area is the main application, which holds a share about 60%.

Elevator market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elevator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Elevator market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Elevator Market Segment by Type

Elevator

Escalator

Moving Walkway

Elevator Market Segment by Application

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub

Industrial Area

The report on the Elevator market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Otis

Kone

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric

TK Elevator

Hitachi

Toshiba

Hyundai

Hangzhou XiOlift

Fujitec

Yungtay Engineering

Canny Elevator

Volkslift

Guangri Elevator

SJEC

Edunburgh Elevator

IFE Elevators

Meilun Elevator

Suzhou Diao

CNYD

Syney Electric

Dongnan Elevator

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Elevator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Elevator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Elevator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Elevator with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Elevator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Elevator Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Elevator Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Elevator Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Elevator Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Elevator Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Elevator Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Elevator Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Elevator Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Elevator Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Elevator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Elevator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Elevator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Elevator Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Elevator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Elevator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Elevator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Elevator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Elevator Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Elevator Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Otis

7.1.1 Otis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Otis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Otis Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Otis Elevator Products Offered

7.1.5 Otis Recent Development

7.2 Kone

7.2.1 Kone Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kone Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kone Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kone Elevator Products Offered

7.2.5 Kone Recent Development

7.3 Schindler

7.3.1 Schindler Corporation Information

7.3.2 Schindler Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Schindler Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Schindler Elevator Products Offered

7.3.5 Schindler Recent Development

7.4 Mitsubishi Electric

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Elevator Products Offered

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

7.5 TK Elevator

7.5.1 TK Elevator Corporation Information

7.5.2 TK Elevator Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 TK Elevator Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 TK Elevator Elevator Products Offered

7.5.5 TK Elevator Recent Development

7.6 Hitachi

7.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hitachi Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hitachi Elevator Products Offered

7.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.7 Toshiba

7.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Toshiba Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Toshiba Elevator Products Offered

7.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.8 Hyundai

7.8.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hyundai Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hyundai Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hyundai Elevator Products Offered

7.8.5 Hyundai Recent Development

7.9 Hangzhou XiOlift

7.9.1 Hangzhou XiOlift Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hangzhou XiOlift Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hangzhou XiOlift Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hangzhou XiOlift Elevator Products Offered

7.9.5 Hangzhou XiOlift Recent Development

7.10 Fujitec

7.10.1 Fujitec Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fujitec Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fujitec Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fujitec Elevator Products Offered

7.10.5 Fujitec Recent Development

7.11 Yungtay Engineering

7.11.1 Yungtay Engineering Corporation Information

7.11.2 Yungtay Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Yungtay Engineering Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Yungtay Engineering Elevator Products Offered

7.11.5 Yungtay Engineering Recent Development

7.12 Canny Elevator

7.12.1 Canny Elevator Corporation Information

7.12.2 Canny Elevator Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Canny Elevator Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Canny Elevator Products Offered

7.12.5 Canny Elevator Recent Development

7.13 Volkslift

7.13.1 Volkslift Corporation Information

7.13.2 Volkslift Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Volkslift Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Volkslift Products Offered

7.13.5 Volkslift Recent Development

7.14 Guangri Elevator

7.14.1 Guangri Elevator Corporation Information

7.14.2 Guangri Elevator Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Guangri Elevator Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Guangri Elevator Products Offered

7.14.5 Guangri Elevator Recent Development

7.15 SJEC

7.15.1 SJEC Corporation Information

7.15.2 SJEC Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SJEC Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SJEC Products Offered

7.15.5 SJEC Recent Development

7.16 Edunburgh Elevator

7.16.1 Edunburgh Elevator Corporation Information

7.16.2 Edunburgh Elevator Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Edunburgh Elevator Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Edunburgh Elevator Products Offered

7.16.5 Edunburgh Elevator Recent Development

7.17 IFE Elevators

7.17.1 IFE Elevators Corporation Information

7.17.2 IFE Elevators Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 IFE Elevators Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 IFE Elevators Products Offered

7.17.5 IFE Elevators Recent Development

7.18 Meilun Elevator

7.18.1 Meilun Elevator Corporation Information

7.18.2 Meilun Elevator Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Meilun Elevator Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Meilun Elevator Products Offered

7.18.5 Meilun Elevator Recent Development

7.19 Suzhou Diao

7.19.1 Suzhou Diao Corporation Information

7.19.2 Suzhou Diao Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Suzhou Diao Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Suzhou Diao Products Offered

7.19.5 Suzhou Diao Recent Development

7.20 CNYD

7.20.1 CNYD Corporation Information

7.20.2 CNYD Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 CNYD Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 CNYD Products Offered

7.20.5 CNYD Recent Development

7.21 Syney Electric

7.21.1 Syney Electric Corporation Information

7.21.2 Syney Electric Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Syney Electric Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Syney Electric Products Offered

7.21.5 Syney Electric Recent Development

7.22 Dongnan Elevator

7.22.1 Dongnan Elevator Corporation Information

7.22.2 Dongnan Elevator Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Dongnan Elevator Elevator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Dongnan Elevator Products Offered

7.22.5 Dongnan Elevator Recent Development

