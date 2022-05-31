Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2993 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5825.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Electronic Grade accounting for % of the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market size by players, by Technology and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

By Company

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Eastman

Synmiway Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Ganzhou Zhongneng

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

SNET

CNSG

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Product Introduction

1.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry Trends

1.5.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Drivers

1.5.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Challenges

1.5.4 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Electronic Grade

2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

2.1.3 Industrial Grade

2.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electronics

3.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.3 Paints and Coatings

3.1.4 Petrochemical Processing

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) in 2021

4.2.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Lyondellbasell

7.3.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lyondellbasell Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lyondellbasell N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lyondellbasell N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.3.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Development

7.4 Ashland

7.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ashland N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ashland N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.4.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.5 Eastman

7.5.1 Eastman Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eastman Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Eastman N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Eastman N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.5.5 Eastman Recent Development

7.6 Synmiway Chemical

7.6.1 Synmiway Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Synmiway Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Synmiway Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Synmiway Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.6.5 Synmiway Chemical Recent Development

7.7 MYI Chemical

7.7.1 MYI Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 MYI Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MYI Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MYI Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.7.5 MYI Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Yuneng Chemical

7.8.1 Yuneng Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yuneng Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yuneng Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yuneng Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.8.5 Yuneng Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Ganzhou Zhongneng

7.9.1 Ganzhou Zhongneng Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ganzhou Zhongneng Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ganzhou Zhongneng N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ganzhou Zhongneng N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.9.5 Ganzhou Zhongneng Recent Development

7.10 Guangming Chemicals

7.10.1 Guangming Chemicals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Guangming Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Guangming Chemicals N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Guangming Chemicals N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.10.5 Guangming Chemicals Recent Development

7.11 Ruian Chemical

7.11.1 Ruian Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ruian Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ruian Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ruian Chemical N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Products Offered

7.11.5 Ruian Chemical Recent Development

7.12 SNET

7.12.1 SNET Corporation Information

7.12.2 SNET Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SNET N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SNET Products Offered

7.12.5 SNET Recent Development

7.13 CNSG

7.13.1 CNSG Corporation Information

7.13.2 CNSG Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CNSG N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CNSG Products Offered

7.13.5 CNSG Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Distributors

8.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Mode & Process

8.4 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Sales Channels

8.4.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Distributors

8.5 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

