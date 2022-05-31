Global SOFC and SOEC Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and SOFC and SOEC market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SOFC and SOEC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global SOFC and SOEC market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1245.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 6561.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Planar accounting for % of the SOFC and SOEC global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Stationary was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global SOFC and SOEC Scope and Market Size

SOFC and SOEC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SOFC and SOEC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the SOFC and SOEC market size by players, by Technology and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Planar

Tubular

Others

Segment by Application

Stationary

Transportation

Portable & Military

By Company

Bloom Energy

Aisin Seiki

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

SOLID power

Ceres

Convion

Special Power Sources (SPS)

Redox Power Systems

Sunfire GmbH

Fiaxel

ZTEK Corporation

Elcogen

OxEon Energy

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> SOFC and SOECcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 SOFC and SOEC Product Introduction

1.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States SOFC and SOEC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States SOFC and SOEC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 SOFC and SOEC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States SOFC and SOEC in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of SOFC and SOEC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 SOFC and SOEC Market Dynamics

1.5.1 SOFC and SOEC Industry Trends

1.5.2 SOFC and SOEC Market Drivers

1.5.3 SOFC and SOEC Market Challenges

1.5.4 SOFC and SOEC Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 SOFC and SOEC Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Planar

2.1.2 Tubular

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States SOFC and SOEC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States SOFC and SOEC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 SOFC and SOEC Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Stationary

3.1.2 Transportation

3.1.3 Portable & Military

3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States SOFC and SOEC Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States SOFC and SOEC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global SOFC and SOEC Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global SOFC and SOEC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 SOFC and SOEC Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of SOFC and SOEC in 2021

4.2.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers SOFC and SOEC Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into SOFC and SOEC Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top SOFC and SOEC Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States SOFC and SOEC Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States SOFC and SOEC Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Region

5.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global SOFC and SOEC Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global SOFC and SOEC Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America SOFC and SOEC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America SOFC and SOEC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific SOFC and SOEC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific SOFC and SOEC Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe SOFC and SOEC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe SOFC and SOEC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America SOFC and SOEC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa SOFC and SOEC Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bloom Energy

7.1.1 Bloom Energy Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bloom Energy Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bloom Energy SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bloom Energy SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.1.5 Bloom Energy Recent Development

7.2 Aisin Seiki

7.2.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aisin Seiki Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Aisin Seiki SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aisin Seiki SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.2.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

7.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.4 SOLID power

7.4.1 SOLID power Corporation Information

7.4.2 SOLID power Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SOLID power SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SOLID power SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.4.5 SOLID power Recent Development

7.5 Ceres

7.5.1 Ceres Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ceres Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ceres SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ceres SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.5.5 Ceres Recent Development

7.6 Convion

7.6.1 Convion Corporation Information

7.6.2 Convion Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Convion SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Convion SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.6.5 Convion Recent Development

7.7 Special Power Sources (SPS)

7.7.1 Special Power Sources (SPS) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Special Power Sources (SPS) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Special Power Sources (SPS) SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Special Power Sources (SPS) SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.7.5 Special Power Sources (SPS) Recent Development

7.8 Redox Power Systems

7.8.1 Redox Power Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 Redox Power Systems Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Redox Power Systems SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Redox Power Systems SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.8.5 Redox Power Systems Recent Development

7.9 Sunfire GmbH

7.9.1 Sunfire GmbH Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sunfire GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sunfire GmbH SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sunfire GmbH SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.9.5 Sunfire GmbH Recent Development

7.10 Fiaxel

7.10.1 Fiaxel Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fiaxel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fiaxel SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fiaxel SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.10.5 Fiaxel Recent Development

7.11 ZTEK Corporation

7.11.1 ZTEK Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 ZTEK Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ZTEK Corporation SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ZTEK Corporation SOFC and SOEC Products Offered

7.11.5 ZTEK Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Elcogen

7.12.1 Elcogen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Elcogen Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Elcogen SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Elcogen Products Offered

7.12.5 Elcogen Recent Development

7.13 OxEon Energy

7.13.1 OxEon Energy Corporation Information

7.13.2 OxEon Energy Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 OxEon Energy SOFC and SOEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 OxEon Energy Products Offered

7.13.5 OxEon Energy Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 SOFC and SOEC Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 SOFC and SOEC Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 SOFC and SOEC Distributors

8.3 SOFC and SOEC Production Mode & Process

8.4 SOFC and SOEC Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 SOFC and SOEC Sales Channels

8.4.2 SOFC and SOEC Distributors

8.5 SOFC and SOEC Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

