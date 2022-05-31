Global Taurine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Taurine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Taurine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Taurine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 168.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 216.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Technology, Ethylene Oxide Method accounting for % of the Taurine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Beverage was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Taurine Scope and Market Size

Taurine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Taurine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Taurine market size by players, by Technology and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/174153/taurine

Segment by Technology

Ethylene Oxide Method

Ethanol Amine Method

Segment by Application

Beverage

Pet Food

Health Care Products

Others

By Company

Yongan Pharmaceutical

Grand Pharma

Jiangyin Huachang

Yuanyang Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd

The report on the Taurine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Taurine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Taurine market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Taurine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Taurine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Taurine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Taurine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Taurine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Taurine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Taurine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Taurine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Taurine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Taurine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Taurine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Taurine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Taurine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Taurine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Taurine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Taurine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Taurine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Taurine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Taurine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Technology

2.1 Taurine Market Segment by Technology

2.1.1 Ethylene Oxide Method

2.1.2 Ethanol Amine Method

2.2 Global Taurine Market Size by Technology

2.2.1 Global Taurine Sales in Value, by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Taurine Sales in Volume, by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Taurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Taurine Market Size by Technology

2.3.1 United States Taurine Sales in Value, by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Taurine Sales in Volume, by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Taurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Taurine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Beverage

3.1.2 Pet Food

3.1.3 Health Care Products

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Taurine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Taurine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Taurine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Taurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Taurine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Taurine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Taurine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Taurine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Taurine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Taurine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Taurine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Taurine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Taurine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Taurine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Taurine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Taurine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Taurine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Taurine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Taurine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Taurine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Taurine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Taurine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Taurine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Taurine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Taurine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Taurine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Taurine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Taurine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Taurine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Taurine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Taurine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Taurine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Taurine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Taurine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Taurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Taurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Taurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Taurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Taurine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Taurine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Yongan Pharmaceutical

7.1.1 Yongan Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Yongan Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Yongan Pharmaceutical Taurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Yongan Pharmaceutical Taurine Products Offered

7.1.5 Yongan Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.2 Grand Pharma

7.2.1 Grand Pharma Corporation Information

7.2.2 Grand Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Grand Pharma Taurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Grand Pharma Taurine Products Offered

7.2.5 Grand Pharma Recent Development

7.3 Jiangyin Huachang

7.3.1 Jiangyin Huachang Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jiangyin Huachang Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Jiangyin Huachang Taurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Jiangyin Huachang Taurine Products Offered

7.3.5 Jiangyin Huachang Recent Development

7.4 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical

7.4.1 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Taurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Taurine Products Offered

7.4.5 Yuanyang Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.5 Taisho Pharmaceutical

7.5.1 Taisho Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taisho Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Taisho Pharmaceutical Taurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Taisho Pharmaceutical Taurine Products Offered

7.5.5 Taisho Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.6 Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd

7.6.1 Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd Taurine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd Taurine Products Offered

7.6.5 Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Taurine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Taurine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Taurine Distributors

8.3 Taurine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Taurine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Taurine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Taurine Distributors

8.5 Taurine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

