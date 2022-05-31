Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Syndiotactic Polystyrene market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market size is estimated to be worth US$ 94 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 127.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, PA66/SPS Grade accounting for % of the Syndiotactic Polystyrene global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Automotive Electronic Parts was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Scope and Market Size

Syndiotactic Polystyrene market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Syndiotactic Polystyrene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Syndiotactic Polystyrene market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

PA66/SPS Grade

Glass Fiber Reinforced Grade

Segment by Application

Automotive Electronic Parts

Electronic Components

Home Appliance

Food and Medical Container

Others

By Company

Idemitsu Kosan

LG Chem

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Syndiotactic Polystyrenecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Product Introduction

1.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Industry Trends

1.5.2 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Drivers

1.5.3 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Challenges

1.5.4 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PA66/SPS Grade

2.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Grade

2.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive Electronic Parts

3.1.2 Electronic Components

3.1.3 Home Appliance

3.1.4 Food and Medical Container

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Syndiotactic Polystyrene in 2021

4.2.3 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Syndiotactic Polystyrene Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Syndiotactic Polystyrene Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Syndiotactic Polystyrene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Idemitsu Kosan

7.1.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Idemitsu Kosan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Idemitsu Kosan Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Idemitsu Kosan Syndiotactic Polystyrene Products Offered

7.1.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development

7.2 LG Chem

7.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.2.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LG Chem Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LG Chem Syndiotactic Polystyrene Products Offered

7.2.5 LG Chem Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Distributors

8.3 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Production Mode & Process

8.4 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Sales Channels

8.4.2 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Distributors

8.5 Syndiotactic Polystyrene Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

