Global Marine Battery Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Marine Battery market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Marine Battery market size is estimated to be worth US$ 369.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 8012.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 67.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery accounting for % of the Marine Battery global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Ocean Freighter was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Marine Battery Scope and Market Size

Marine Battery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Marine Battery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

Lead-Acid Batteries

Others

Segment by Application

Ocean Freighter

Port Tugboat

Fishing Boat

Sightseeing Boat

Others

By Company

Corvus Energy

EST-Floattech

Akasol

EVE Battery

Spear Power Systems

Forsee Power

XALT Energy

Saft

Lithium Werks

Siemens

Toshiba Corporation

CATL

Furukawa Battery

PowerTech Systems

The report on the Marine Battery market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Battery market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Battery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Marine Battery companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Global Marine Battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Marine Battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Marine Battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Marine Battery Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Marine Battery Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Marine Battery Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Marine Battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Marine Battery in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Marine Battery Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Marine Battery Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Marine Battery Industry Trends

1.5.2 Marine Battery Market Drivers

1.5.3 Marine Battery Market Challenges

1.5.4 Marine Battery Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Marine Battery Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

2.1.2 Lead-Acid Batteries

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Marine Battery Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Marine Battery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Marine Battery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Marine Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Marine Battery Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Marine Battery Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Marine Battery Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Marine Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Marine Battery Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Ocean Freighter

3.1.2 Port Tugboat

3.1.3 Fishing Boat

3.1.4 Sightseeing Boat

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Marine Battery Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Marine Battery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Marine Battery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Marine Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Marine Battery Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Marine Battery Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Marine Battery Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Marine Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Marine Battery Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Marine Battery Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Marine Battery Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Marine Battery Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Marine Battery Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Marine Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Marine Battery Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Marine Battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Marine Battery in 2021

4.2.3 Global Marine Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Marine Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Marine Battery Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Marine Battery Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Marine Battery Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Marine Battery Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Marine Battery Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Marine Battery Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Marine Battery Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Marine Battery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Marine Battery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Marine Battery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Marine Battery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Marine Battery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Marine Battery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Marine Battery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Marine Battery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Marine Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Marine Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Battery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Marine Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Marine Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Marine Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Marine Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Battery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Battery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Corvus Energy

7.1.1 Corvus Energy Corporation Information

7.1.2 Corvus Energy Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Corvus Energy Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Corvus Energy Marine Battery Products Offered

7.1.5 Corvus Energy Recent Development

7.2 EST-Floattech

7.2.1 EST-Floattech Corporation Information

7.2.2 EST-Floattech Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 EST-Floattech Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 EST-Floattech Marine Battery Products Offered

7.2.5 EST-Floattech Recent Development

7.3 Akasol

7.3.1 Akasol Corporation Information

7.3.2 Akasol Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Akasol Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Akasol Marine Battery Products Offered

7.3.5 Akasol Recent Development

7.4 EVE Battery

7.4.1 EVE Battery Corporation Information

7.4.2 EVE Battery Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 EVE Battery Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 EVE Battery Marine Battery Products Offered

7.4.5 EVE Battery Recent Development

7.5 Spear Power Systems

7.5.1 Spear Power Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Spear Power Systems Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Spear Power Systems Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Spear Power Systems Marine Battery Products Offered

7.5.5 Spear Power Systems Recent Development

7.6 Forsee Power

7.6.1 Forsee Power Corporation Information

7.6.2 Forsee Power Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Forsee Power Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Forsee Power Marine Battery Products Offered

7.6.5 Forsee Power Recent Development

7.7 XALT Energy

7.7.1 XALT Energy Corporation Information

7.7.2 XALT Energy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 XALT Energy Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 XALT Energy Marine Battery Products Offered

7.7.5 XALT Energy Recent Development

7.8 Saft

7.8.1 Saft Corporation Information

7.8.2 Saft Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Saft Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Saft Marine Battery Products Offered

7.8.5 Saft Recent Development

7.9 Lithium Werks

7.9.1 Lithium Werks Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lithium Werks Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lithium Werks Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lithium Werks Marine Battery Products Offered

7.9.5 Lithium Werks Recent Development

7.10 Siemens

7.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.10.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Siemens Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Siemens Marine Battery Products Offered

7.10.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.11 Toshiba Corporation

7.11.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toshiba Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Toshiba Corporation Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Toshiba Corporation Marine Battery Products Offered

7.11.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

7.12 CATL

7.12.1 CATL Corporation Information

7.12.2 CATL Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CATL Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CATL Products Offered

7.12.5 CATL Recent Development

7.13 Furukawa Battery

7.13.1 Furukawa Battery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Furukawa Battery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Furukawa Battery Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Furukawa Battery Products Offered

7.13.5 Furukawa Battery Recent Development

7.14 PowerTech Systems

7.14.1 PowerTech Systems Corporation Information

7.14.2 PowerTech Systems Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 PowerTech Systems Marine Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 PowerTech Systems Products Offered

7.14.5 PowerTech Systems Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Marine Battery Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Marine Battery Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Marine Battery Distributors

8.3 Marine Battery Production Mode & Process

8.4 Marine Battery Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Marine Battery Sales Channels

8.4.2 Marine Battery Distributors

8.5 Marine Battery Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

