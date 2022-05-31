Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1987 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3297.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Blood Test accounting for % of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital Labs was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Scope and Market Size

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Blood Test

Urine Test

Saliva Test

Segment by Application

Hospital Labs

Independent Clinical Laboratories

Others

By Company

Roche

Danaher

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad Laboratories

bioMerieux

Bühlmann Laboratories

Randox Laboratories

Sekisui Medical

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

Target Audience

> Therapeutic Drug Monitoringcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Industry Trends

1.4.2 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Drivers

1.4.3 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Challenges

1.4.4 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring by Type

2.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Blood Test

2.1.2 Urine Test

2.1.3 Saliva Test

2.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring by Application

3.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital Labs

3.1.2 Independent Clinical Laboratories

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in 2021

4.2.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Headquarters, Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Companies Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Roche

7.1.1 Roche Company Details

7.1.2 Roche Business Overview

7.1.3 Roche Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.1.4 Roche Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Roche Recent Development

7.2 Danaher

7.2.1 Danaher Company Details

7.2.2 Danaher Business Overview

7.2.3 Danaher Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.2.4 Danaher Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Danaher Recent Development

7.3 Abbott

7.3.1 Abbott Company Details

7.3.2 Abbott Business Overview

7.3.3 Abbott Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.3.4 Abbott Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

7.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

7.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.5 Siemens Healthineers

7.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

7.5.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview

7.5.3 Siemens Healthineers Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

7.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

7.6.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

7.6.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

7.7 bioMerieux

7.7.1 bioMerieux Company Details

7.7.2 bioMerieux Business Overview

7.7.3 bioMerieux Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.7.4 bioMerieux Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 bioMerieux Recent Development

7.8 Bühlmann Laboratories

7.8.1 Bühlmann Laboratories Company Details

7.8.2 Bühlmann Laboratories Business Overview

7.8.3 Bühlmann Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.8.4 Bühlmann Laboratories Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bühlmann Laboratories Recent Development

7.9 Randox Laboratories

7.9.1 Randox Laboratories Company Details

7.9.2 Randox Laboratories Business Overview

7.9.3 Randox Laboratories Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.9.4 Randox Laboratories Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Randox Laboratories Recent Development

7.10 Sekisui Medical

7.10.1 Sekisui Medical Company Details

7.10.2 Sekisui Medical Business Overview

7.10.3 Sekisui Medical Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Introduction

7.10.4 Sekisui Medical Revenue in Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Sekisui Medical Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

