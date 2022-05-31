Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global United States and PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material market size is estimated to be worth US$ 30360 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 43700 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, PCB Chemicals accounting for % of the PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Computer and Consumer Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Scope and Market Size

PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

PCB Chemicals

Semiconductor Packaging Materials

Segment by Application

Computer and Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Others

By Company

Atotech

DuPont

MacDermid

JCU CORPORATION

Uyemura

Jetchem International

Guanghua Technology

Feikai material

Fujifilm

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

JSR

LG Chem

Showa Denko

Sumitomo Bakelite

Shinko

Jingshuo Technology

Kyocera

Xinxing Electronics

Ibiden

South Asia Circuit

Zhending Technology

AAMI

Shennan Circuit

Kangqiang Electronics

By Region

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Dynamics

1.4.1 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Industry Trends

1.4.2 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Drivers

1.4.3 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Challenges

1.4.4 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material by Type

2.1 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PCB Chemicals

2.1.2 Semiconductor Packaging Materials

2.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material by Application

3.1 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Computer and Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Telecommunications

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material in 2021

4.2.3 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Headquarters, Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Companies Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Atotech

7.1.1 Atotech Company Details

7.1.2 Atotech Business Overview

7.1.3 Atotech PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.1.4 Atotech Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Atotech Recent Development

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Company Details

7.2.2 DuPont Business Overview

7.2.3 DuPont PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.2.4 DuPont Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.3 MacDermid

7.3.1 MacDermid Company Details

7.3.2 MacDermid Business Overview

7.3.3 MacDermid PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.3.4 MacDermid Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 MacDermid Recent Development

7.4 JCU CORPORATION

7.4.1 JCU CORPORATION Company Details

7.4.2 JCU CORPORATION Business Overview

7.4.3 JCU CORPORATION PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.4.4 JCU CORPORATION Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 JCU CORPORATION Recent Development

7.5 Uyemura

7.5.1 Uyemura Company Details

7.5.2 Uyemura Business Overview

7.5.3 Uyemura PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.5.4 Uyemura Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Uyemura Recent Development

7.6 Jetchem International

7.6.1 Jetchem International Company Details

7.6.2 Jetchem International Business Overview

7.6.3 Jetchem International PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.6.4 Jetchem International Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Jetchem International Recent Development

7.7 Guanghua Technology

7.7.1 Guanghua Technology Company Details

7.7.2 Guanghua Technology Business Overview

7.7.3 Guanghua Technology PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.7.4 Guanghua Technology Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Guanghua Technology Recent Development

7.8 Feikai material

7.8.1 Feikai material Company Details

7.8.2 Feikai material Business Overview

7.8.3 Feikai material PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.8.4 Feikai material Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Feikai material Recent Development

7.9 Fujifilm

7.9.1 Fujifilm Company Details

7.9.2 Fujifilm Business Overview

7.9.3 Fujifilm PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.9.4 Fujifilm Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

7.10 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

7.10.1 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Details

7.10.2 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Business Overview

7.10.3 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.10.4 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Recent Development

7.11 JSR

7.11.1 JSR Company Details

7.11.2 JSR Business Overview

7.11.3 JSR PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.11.4 JSR Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 JSR Recent Development

7.12 LG Chem

7.12.1 LG Chem Company Details

7.12.2 LG Chem Business Overview

7.12.3 LG Chem PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.12.4 LG Chem Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.13 Showa Denko

7.13.1 Showa Denko Company Details

7.13.2 Showa Denko Business Overview

7.13.3 Showa Denko PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.13.4 Showa Denko Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

7.14 Sumitomo Bakelite

7.14.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Company Details

7.14.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Business Overview

7.14.3 Sumitomo Bakelite PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.14.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

7.15 Shinko

7.15.1 Shinko Company Details

7.15.2 Shinko Business Overview

7.15.3 Shinko PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.15.4 Shinko Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Shinko Recent Development

7.16 Jingshuo Technology

7.16.1 Jingshuo Technology Company Details

7.16.2 Jingshuo Technology Business Overview

7.16.3 Jingshuo Technology PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.16.4 Jingshuo Technology Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Jingshuo Technology Recent Development

7.17 Kyocera

7.17.1 Kyocera Company Details

7.17.2 Kyocera Business Overview

7.17.3 Kyocera PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.17.4 Kyocera Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Kyocera Recent Development

7.18 Xinxing Electronics

7.18.1 Xinxing Electronics Company Details

7.18.2 Xinxing Electronics Business Overview

7.18.3 Xinxing Electronics PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.18.4 Xinxing Electronics Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Xinxing Electronics Recent Development

7.19 Ibiden

7.19.1 Ibiden Company Details

7.19.2 Ibiden Business Overview

7.19.3 Ibiden PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.19.4 Ibiden Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Ibiden Recent Development

7.20 South Asia Circuit

7.20.1 South Asia Circuit Company Details

7.20.2 South Asia Circuit Business Overview

7.20.3 South Asia Circuit PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.20.4 South Asia Circuit Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 South Asia Circuit Recent Development

7.21 Zhending Technology

7.21.1 Zhending Technology Company Details

7.21.2 Zhending Technology Business Overview

7.21.3 Zhending Technology PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.21.4 Zhending Technology Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Zhending Technology Recent Development

7.22 AAMI

7.22.1 AAMI Company Details

7.22.2 AAMI Business Overview

7.22.3 AAMI PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.22.4 AAMI Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 AAMI Recent Development

7.23 Shennan Circuit

7.23.1 Shennan Circuit Company Details

7.23.2 Shennan Circuit Business Overview

7.23.3 Shennan Circuit PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.23.4 Shennan Circuit Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Shennan Circuit Recent Development

7.24 Kangqiang Electronics

7.24.1 Kangqiang Electronics Company Details

7.24.2 Kangqiang Electronics Business Overview

7.24.3 Kangqiang Electronics PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Introduction

7.24.4 Kangqiang Electronics Revenue in PCB Chemical and Semiconductor Packaging Material Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Kangqiang Electronics Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

