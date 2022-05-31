Adult Bikes Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Adult Bikes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adult Bikes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Adult Bikes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Mountain Bicycles

Cyclo-Cross Bicycles

Road Bicycles

Track Racing Bicycles

Hybrid Bikes

Others

Segment by Application

Amateur

Professional

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Accell

Araya

Asahi Cycle

Atlas

Bearclaw

Boardman Bikes

Bridgestone Cycle

Canyon

Dorel Industries

Dosnoventa

Emmelle

Flying Pigeon

Forever

Fuji Bikes

Fuji-ta Bicycle

Gamma

GIANT Bicycle

GT Bicycles

MERIDR

MIYATA CYCLE

Nishiki

Panasonic Cycle

Phoenix

Schwinn

Tokyo Bike

TREK

Wilier

Yasujiro

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Adult Bikes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Adult Bikes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Adult Bikes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Adult Bikes with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Adult Bikes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Adult Bikes companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adult Bikes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Adult Bikes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Adult Bikes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Adult Bikes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Adult Bikes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Adult Bikes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Adult Bikes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Adult Bikes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Adult Bikes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Adult Bikes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Adult Bikes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Adult Bikes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Adult Bikes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Adult Bikes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Adult Bikes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Mountain Bicycles

2.1.2 Cyclo-Cross Bicycles

2.1.3 Road Bicycles

2.1.4 Track Racing Bicycles

2.1.5 Hybrid Bikes

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Adult Bikes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Adult Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Adult Bikes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Adult Bikes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Adult Bikes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Adult Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Adult Bikes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Amateur

3.1.2 Professional

3.2 Global Adult Bikes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Adult Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Adult Bikes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Adult Bikes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Adult Bikes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Adult Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Adult Bikes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Adult Bikes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Adult Bikes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Adult Bikes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Adult Bikes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Adult Bikes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Adult Bikes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Adult Bikes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Adult Bikes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Adult Bikes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Adult Bikes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Adult Bikes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Adult Bikes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adult Bikes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Adult Bikes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Adult Bikes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Adult Bikes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Adult Bikes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Adult Bikes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Adult Bikes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Adult Bikes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Adult Bikes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Adult Bikes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Adult Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Adult Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adult Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adult Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Adult Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Adult Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Adult Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Adult Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Bikes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Bikes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Accell

7.1.1 Accell Corporation Information

7.1.2 Accell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Accell Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Accell Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.1.5 Accell Recent Development

7.2 Araya

7.2.1 Araya Corporation Information

7.2.2 Araya Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Araya Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Araya Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.2.5 Araya Recent Development

7.3 Asahi Cycle

7.3.1 Asahi Cycle Corporation Information

7.3.2 Asahi Cycle Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Asahi Cycle Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Asahi Cycle Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.3.5 Asahi Cycle Recent Development

7.4 Atlas

7.4.1 Atlas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Atlas Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Atlas Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Atlas Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.4.5 Atlas Recent Development

7.5 Bearclaw

7.5.1 Bearclaw Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bearclaw Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bearclaw Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bearclaw Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.5.5 Bearclaw Recent Development

7.6 Boardman Bikes

7.6.1 Boardman Bikes Corporation Information

7.6.2 Boardman Bikes Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Boardman Bikes Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Boardman Bikes Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.6.5 Boardman Bikes Recent Development

7.7 Bridgestone Cycle

7.7.1 Bridgestone Cycle Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bridgestone Cycle Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bridgestone Cycle Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bridgestone Cycle Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.7.5 Bridgestone Cycle Recent Development

7.8 Canyon

7.8.1 Canyon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Canyon Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Canyon Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Canyon Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.8.5 Canyon Recent Development

7.9 Dorel Industries

7.9.1 Dorel Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dorel Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dorel Industries Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dorel Industries Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.9.5 Dorel Industries Recent Development

7.10 Dosnoventa

7.10.1 Dosnoventa Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dosnoventa Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dosnoventa Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dosnoventa Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.10.5 Dosnoventa Recent Development

7.11 Emmelle

7.11.1 Emmelle Corporation Information

7.11.2 Emmelle Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Emmelle Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Emmelle Adult Bikes Products Offered

7.11.5 Emmelle Recent Development

7.12 Flying Pigeon

7.12.1 Flying Pigeon Corporation Information

7.12.2 Flying Pigeon Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Flying Pigeon Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Flying Pigeon Products Offered

7.12.5 Flying Pigeon Recent Development

7.13 Forever

7.13.1 Forever Corporation Information

7.13.2 Forever Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Forever Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Forever Products Offered

7.13.5 Forever Recent Development

7.14 Fuji Bikes

7.14.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information

7.14.2 Fuji Bikes Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Fuji Bikes Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Fuji Bikes Products Offered

7.14.5 Fuji Bikes Recent Development

7.15 Fuji-ta Bicycle

7.15.1 Fuji-ta Bicycle Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fuji-ta Bicycle Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Fuji-ta Bicycle Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Fuji-ta Bicycle Products Offered

7.15.5 Fuji-ta Bicycle Recent Development

7.16 Gamma

7.16.1 Gamma Corporation Information

7.16.2 Gamma Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Gamma Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Gamma Products Offered

7.16.5 Gamma Recent Development

7.17 GIANT Bicycle

7.17.1 GIANT Bicycle Corporation Information

7.17.2 GIANT Bicycle Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 GIANT Bicycle Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 GIANT Bicycle Products Offered

7.17.5 GIANT Bicycle Recent Development

7.18 GT Bicycles

7.18.1 GT Bicycles Corporation Information

7.18.2 GT Bicycles Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 GT Bicycles Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 GT Bicycles Products Offered

7.18.5 GT Bicycles Recent Development

7.19 MERIDR

7.19.1 MERIDR Corporation Information

7.19.2 MERIDR Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 MERIDR Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 MERIDR Products Offered

7.19.5 MERIDR Recent Development

7.20 MIYATA CYCLE

7.20.1 MIYATA CYCLE Corporation Information

7.20.2 MIYATA CYCLE Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 MIYATA CYCLE Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 MIYATA CYCLE Products Offered

7.20.5 MIYATA CYCLE Recent Development

7.21 Nishiki

7.21.1 Nishiki Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nishiki Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Nishiki Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Nishiki Products Offered

7.21.5 Nishiki Recent Development

7.22 Panasonic Cycle

7.22.1 Panasonic Cycle Corporation Information

7.22.2 Panasonic Cycle Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Panasonic Cycle Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Panasonic Cycle Products Offered

7.22.5 Panasonic Cycle Recent Development

7.23 Phoenix

7.23.1 Phoenix Corporation Information

7.23.2 Phoenix Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Phoenix Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Phoenix Products Offered

7.23.5 Phoenix Recent Development

7.24 Schwinn

7.24.1 Schwinn Corporation Information

7.24.2 Schwinn Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Schwinn Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Schwinn Products Offered

7.24.5 Schwinn Recent Development

7.25 Tokyo Bike

7.25.1 Tokyo Bike Corporation Information

7.25.2 Tokyo Bike Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Tokyo Bike Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Tokyo Bike Products Offered

7.25.5 Tokyo Bike Recent Development

7.26 TREK

7.26.1 TREK Corporation Information

7.26.2 TREK Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 TREK Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 TREK Products Offered

7.26.5 TREK Recent Development

7.27 Wilier

7.27.1 Wilier Corporation Information

7.27.2 Wilier Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Wilier Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Wilier Products Offered

7.27.5 Wilier Recent Development

7.28 Yasujiro

7.28.1 Yasujiro Corporation Information

7.28.2 Yasujiro Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Yasujiro Adult Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Yasujiro Products Offered

7.28.5 Yasujiro Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Adult Bikes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Adult Bikes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Adult Bikes Distributors

8.3 Adult Bikes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Adult Bikes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Adult Bikes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Adult Bikes Distributors

8.5 Adult Bikes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

