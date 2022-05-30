Global Chelants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chelants market was valued at 827.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chelants, also known as chelating agents, complexing, or sequestering agents, are compounds that are able to form stable complexes with metal ions.Chelants achieve this by coordinating with metal ions at a minimum of two sites, thus solubilizing and inactivating the metal ions that would otherwise produce adverse effects in the system on which they are used. The technical barriers of chelants are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as BASF, AkzoNobel, Fuyang Biotech, Dow, Dongxiao Biotech, Kaixiang BioChem, Taihe Chem, Huiyang Biotech, PMP, AVA Chemicals, and others. Biodegradable chelating agents are likely to capture a significant share of the chelating agents market in the coming years, especially in EU and USA, owing to potential health and environmental hazards associated with non-biodegradable organic chelating compounds.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/147192/global-chelants-market-2022-544

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/147192/global-chelants-market-2022-544

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chelants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chelants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Aminopolycarboxylates

1.4.3 Nitrilotriacetic Acid and Salts

1.4.4 Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

1.4.5 Organophosphonates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chelants Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cleaners

1.5.3 Water Treatment

1.5.4 Pulp & Paper

1.5.5 Agrichemicals

1.5.6 Personal Care

1.5.7 Pharmaceutical

1.5.8 Food & Beverage

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chelants Market

1.8.1 Global Chelants Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chelants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chelants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chelants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chelants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Chelants Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chelants Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (201

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/147192/global-chelants-market-2022-544

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

