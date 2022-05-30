Global Polylactic Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polylactic market was valued at 56.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polylactic acid (PLA) is an aliphatic polyester made up of lactic acid (2-hydroxy propionic acid) building blocks. It is also a biodegradable and compostable thermoplastic derived from renewable plant sources, such as starch and sugar. PLA can be processed through different production lines including injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming or extrusion, and further used to produce various items such as plastic films, bottles, and biodegradable medical devices.Polylactic Acid (PLA) industry is a sunrise industry, breakpoint for blooming is coming. However, due to technical barrier and the risk of uncertain breakpoint of downstream demand, the manufacture end has very high concentration with NatureWorks` accounting for largest share of 76.81% in 2017. The leading companies, such as NatureWorks, have gained good reputation from customers, Although Chinese manufacturers are enlarging the market share through releasing more capacity, the country is still puzzled by the low-end Polylactic Acid (PLA). It is necessary for Chinese manufacturers to improve their technology to provide high performance products to customers.

By Market Verdors:

