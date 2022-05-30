Global Polyimide Tape Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyimide Tape market was valued at 563.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Kapton® tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. It can be used in powder coating, automotive and transformer manufacturing. It has high dielectric strength. Kapton® masking tape, offers excellent performance in electrical and thermal insulation.Polyimide tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. There are silicone based polyimide tape, acrylic based polyimide tape. Silicone based is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 77% of the global production market. And acrylic based Polyimide tape is a rare type, represented less than 23% of the total. Polyimide tape can be used in PCB and electrical applications, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyimide Tape Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyimide Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

1.4.3 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyimide Tape Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 3C & Home Appliance

1.5.3 Industrial Equipment

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyimide Tape Market

1.8.1 Global Polyimide Tape Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyimide Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyimide Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyimide Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyimide Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyimide Tape Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyimide Tape Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Polyimide Tape Sa

