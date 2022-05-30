Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Synthetic Zeolites market was valued at 455.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Synthetic zeolites, as other mesoporous materials, are widely used as catalysts in the petrochemical industry, for instance in fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking. Zeolites confine molecules in small spaces, which causes changes in their structure and reactivityIn terms of the natural zeolite, the market is dominated by China, United States, Canada, Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Turkey etc., China is the largest producer and consumer, and the market concentration is low, and the top players are Bear River Zeolite, Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM), International Zeolite Corp., St. Cloud Zeolite, Zeotech Corp and other Chinese players. In terms of the Synthetic Zeolite, the market is dominated by the top players from United States, Europe and Japan, like Honeywell UOP, CECA (Arkema), BASF, Zeochem AG, Tosoh, Grace Davison, Zeolyst and Clariant etc.

By Market Verdors:

Honeywell UOP

CECA (Arkema)

BASF

Zeochem AG

Tosoh

W.R. Grace

Zeolyst

Clariant

KNT Group

Huiying Chemical Industry

Silkem Ltd

By Types:

Zeolite A

Zeolite Y

Zeolite X

Zeolite ZSM-5

Zeolite P

Mordenite

Zeolite Beta

By Applications:

Detergents

Catalysts

Adsorbents

Dissicants

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Synthetic Zeolites Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Zeolite A

1.4.3 Zeolite Y

1.4.4 Zeolite X

1.4.5 Zeolite ZSM-5

1.4.6 Zeolite P

1.4.7 Mordenite

1.4.8 Zeolite Beta

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Detergents

1.5.3 Catalysts

1.5.4 Adsorbents

1.5.5 Dissicants

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Synthetic Zeolites Market

1.8.1 Global Synthetic Zeolites Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic Zeolites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Synthetic Zeolites Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Synthetic Zeolites Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Synthetic Zeolites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Synthetic Zeolites Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Synthetic Zeolites Sales

