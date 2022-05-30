2022-2030 Report on Global Archiving Software Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Archiving Software market, covering market size for segment by type (On-premises, Cloud-based, etc.), by application (SMEs, Large Enterprises, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Waterford Technologies, EMC Corporation, NTP Software, ArcMail, CommVault Systems, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Archiving Software from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Archiving Software market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Archiving Software including:
Waterford Technologies
EMC Corporation
NTP Software
ArcMail
CommVault Systems
Iron Mountain Incorporated
ASG Technologies
HP Autonomy
QStar Technologies
Quantum Corporation
SolarWinds MSP
TitanHQ
CloudBerry Lab
DocuXplorer Software
Jatheon Technologies
GFI Software
ShareArchiver
Global Relay Communications
Professional Advantage
MessageSolution
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of content
Chapter 1 Archiving Software Market Overview
1.1 Archiving Software Definition
1.2 Global Archiving Software Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global Archiving Software Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global Archiving Software Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global Archiving Software Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global Archiving Software Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 Archiving Software Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19
Chapter 2 Archiving Software Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Archiving Software Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global Archiving Software Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global Archiving Software Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Archiving Software Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Archiving Software Market by Type
3.1.1 On-premises
3.1.2 Cloud-based
3.2 Global Archiving Software Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Archiving Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-20
