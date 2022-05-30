Global Licorice Extracts Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Licorice Extracts market was valued at 807.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .3% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/147769/global-licorice-extracts-market-2022-817

Licorice is the root of the licorice (glycyrrhiza glabra) plant from which a sweet flavor is extracted and used in various industries as a sweetening agent. The root is principally used in making the extract, while the hard woody plant is pulped and boiled to further refine the content. In addition, it also offers various health benefits by acting as an antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and hepato-protective agent. Licorice extracts find application in tobacco, food items, beverages, herbal medicines, pharmaceutical industry, and a variety of skin care products.Herbal medicine is a key health care option adopted globally due to its organic nature, lack of side-effects, and limited use of synthetic chemicals. With increased demand for herbal medicine all over the globe.

By Market Verdors:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/147769/global-licorice-extracts-market-2022-817

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Licorice Extracts Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Licorice Extracts Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Powder

1.4.3 Semi fluid/Paste

1.4.4 Block

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Licorice Extracts Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5.3 Food Grade

1.5.4 Feed Grade

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Licorice Extracts Market

1.8.1 Global Licorice Extracts Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Licorice Extracts Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Licorice Extracts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Licorice Extracts Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Licorice Extracts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Licorice Extracts Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Licorice Extracts Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Licorice Extracts Sales Volume

3.3.1 N

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/147769/global-licorice-extracts-market-2022-817

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

