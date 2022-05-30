2022-2030 Report on Global Temporary Labor Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
This report studies the Temporary Labor market, covering market size for segment by type (Unskilled Labor, Clerical Labor, etc.), by application (Manufacturing, FMCG and Retail, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Adecco, Allegis Group, Kelly Services, Manpower Group, Randstad, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Temporary Labor from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Temporary Labor market.
Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.
This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.
The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.
Leading players of Temporary Labor including:
Adecco
Allegis Group
Kelly Services
Manpower Group
Randstad
Hays
Robert Half International
Express Services
Westaff
Persol Holdings
EmployBridge
Labor Finders
Trillium
CoWorx Staffing Services
Integrity Staffing Solutions
Hire Dynamics
The Execu|Search Group
Advanced Resources
KNF&T
Keepers Staffing
Frontline Source Group
Aerotek
Kforce
Interim HealthCare
Labor Ready
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Unskilled Labor
Clerical Labor
Management Labor
Skilled Labor
Professional Labor
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Manufacturing
FMCG and Retail
Construction
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.
Table of content
Chapter 1 Temporary Labor Market Overview
1.1 Temporary Labor Definition
1.2 Global Temporary Labor Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)
1.3 Global Temporary Labor Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)
1.4 Global Temporary Labor Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)
1.5 Global Temporary Labor Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)
1.6 Global Temporary Labor Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)
1.7 Temporary Labor Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)
1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts
1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19
Chapter 2 Temporary Labor Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Temporary Labor Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.2 Global Temporary Labor Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)
2.3 Global Temporary Labor Average Price by Player (2019-2021)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Temporary Labor Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Temporary Labor Market by Type
3.1.1 Unskilled Labor
3.1.2 Clerical Labor
3.1.3 Management Labor
3.1.4 Skilled Labor
3.1.5 Professional Labor
3.2 Global Temporary Labor Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Tem
