Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market was valued at 6.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pygeum bark africanum P.E, also called pygeum africanum extract or pygeum extract, is a type of herbal remedy from bark of pygeum africanum (also known as prunus africana, pygeum, iron wood, (red) stinkwood, African plum, African prune, African cherry and bitter almond). The efficacious ingredient is ß-sitosterol, a type of sterols. P.E is short for plant extract.Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, Alchem, Natural Field, Xi`an Herbking, Naturactive are the key producers in the globalpygeum bark africanum P.E market. Top four took up about 80% of the global production market. Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Natural Field, Xi`an Herbking, Naturactive are the leading suppliers in China with the total local share of about 80%. Alchem is a supplier from india. Europe is the largest market of pygeum bark africanum P.E in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. It took up about 87% the global production market, followed by USA with the share about 9%. There are few producers in South America, at present.

By Market Verdors:

Naturex

Euromed

Maypro

Alchem

Natural Field

Xian Herbking

Naturactive

By Types:

Paste Type

Powder Type

By Applications:

Health Care

Medical Treatment

