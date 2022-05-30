Global Piezoceramic Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Piezoceramic market was valued at 805.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.88% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Piezoceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.In the global piezoelectric devices market, APAC held the highest share in 2017. Globally, the largest amount of research on piezoelectric materials and devices is undertaken in Japan. Several experiments on microscale applications of piezoelectric technology have been carried out in Japan, including the usage of this technology in floors of train stations to generate electricity. Owing to this, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

By Market Verdors:

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

PI Ceramic

Exelis

Sparkler Ceramics

KEPO Electronics

APC International

TRS

Noliac

SensorTech

Meggitt Sensing

Johnson Matthey

Kinetic Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

Jiakang Electronics

Datong Electronic

Audiowell

Honghua Electronic

Risun Electronic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

PANT

By Types:

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Others

Rings and discs

Cylinders

Rectangular plates

By Applications:

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Information & Telecommunication

Medical Devices

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Piezoceramic Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Piezoceramic Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

1.4.3 Lead titanate (PT)

1.4.4 Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

1.4.5 Others

1.4.6 Rings and discs

1.4.7 Cylinders

1.4.8 Rectangular plates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Piezoceramic Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Information & Telecommunication

1.5.5 Medical Devices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Piezoceramic Market

1.8.1 Global Piezoceramic Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Piezoceramic Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Piezoceramic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Piezoceramic Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Piezoceramic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Piezoceramic Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

