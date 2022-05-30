2022-2030 Report on Global Waterproof Membrane Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Waterproof Membrane market, covering market size for segment by type (Modified Bitumen Membrane, Synthetic Polymer Membrane, etc.), by application (Waste & Water Management, Buildings & Construction, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Soprema Group, Sika, Fosroc, GAF, Icopal Group, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Waterproof Membrane from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Waterproof Membrane market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Waterproof Membrane including:

Soprema Group

Sika

Fosroc

GAF

Icopal Group

TehnoNICOL

Polyglass

Imperbit Membrane

General Membrane

Carlisle

Modern Waterproofing

ChovA

Bauder

ARDEX Group

Henkel Polybit

Renolit

Tegola Canadese

Index

Hansuk

Schluter-Systems

Protecto Wrap

Grace

Colas

Vetroasfalto

Tamko

Multiplan Yal?t?m

Oriental Yuhong

CKS

Hongyuan Waterproof

Tangshan Desheng

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Modified Bitumen Membrane

Synthetic Polymer Membrane

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Waste & Water Management

Buildings & Construction

Tunnels & Landfills

Agriculture

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

