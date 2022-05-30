Global Buffered Oxide Etch?(BOE) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) market was valued at 17.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) is a mixture of HF and NH4F in different proportions. 6:1 BOE etching means that 40% NH4F: 49% HF = 6:1 (volume ratio) is mixed. HF is the main etchant and NH4F is used as a buffer. The concentration of [H+] was fixed by NH4F to maintain a certain etching rate.BOE can also corrode silicon nitride, but the speed is much slower.

By Market Verdors:

Stella-Chemifa

MORITA CHEMICAL

Daikin Industries

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Xiangshui Xinlianhe Chemical

Chengde Yingke Fine Chemical

Changshu Xinhua chemical

Zhejiang Hailan Chemical Group

By Types:

Conventional Semiconductor Grade

Fine Electronic Grade

Ultra High Purity Grade

By Applications:

Silica Etching

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Conventional Semiconductor Grade

1.4.3 Fine Electronic Grade

1.4.4 Ultra High Purity Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Silica Etching

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Market

1.8.1 Global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Buffered Oxide Etch (BOE) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global

