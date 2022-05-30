Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global DEHP Plasticizer market was valued at 276.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.(Ortho-) phthalates are those esters produced from phthalic anhydride. Non-phthalate is those esters based on other acids which do not contain significant impurities of phthalic anhydride. Non-phthalates include adipates, terephthalates, benzoates, and bio-based plasticizers. In the past few years, the development of DEHP plasticizer has been slow due to EU and USA policies. DEHP plasticizer is gradually being replaced by more environmentally friendly non-phthalates plasticizers. In the next few years, the DEHP plasticizer industry in Europe and the United States may die.

By Market Verdors:

UPC Group

Nan Ya Plastics

Bluesail

Aekyung Petrochemical

Henan Qingan Chemical Hi-Tech

Hongxin Chemical

Kunshan Weifeng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Eastman

LG Chem

By Types:

General Grade DEHP

Electrical Grade DEHP

Food and Medical DEHP

By Applications:

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Consumer Goods

Coated Fabric

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by DEHP Plasticizer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 General Grade DEHP

1.4.3 Electrical Grade DEHP

1.4.4 Food and Medical DEHP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Flooring & Wall Coverings

1.5.3 Film & Sheet

1.5.4 Wire & Cable

1.5.5 Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Coated Fabric

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global DEHP Plasticizer Market

1.8.1 Global DEHP Plasticizer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global DEHP Plasticizer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global DEHP Plasticizer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global DEHP Plasticizer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers DEHP Plasticizer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global DEHP Plasticizer Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global DEHP Plasticizer Sales Revenue Market Share by Reg

