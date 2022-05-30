Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market was valued at 72.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) is an intermediate chemical used to produce IPDI-based products (i.e., polyisocyanates, polyurethane dispersions) that are primarily used in certain polyurethane coatings. These IPDI-based products are used by industrial customers to manufacture various coatings for automobiles, flooring, roofing, machinery, and textile applications. They are also used in cast elastomers, adhesives, sealants, and as cross linkers for powder coatings.In 2017, the global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) market is led by Europe, capturing about 73.40% of global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.03% of production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) are Covestro(Bayer), Evonik, Vencorex, Wanhua Chemical and BASF. Evonik is the world leader, holding 57.90% production market share in 2017. Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) is an important organic intermediate. It is used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. Nowadays, global percentage of polyurethane coatings tends to increase. Elastomers application share is stable those years.

By Market Verdors:

Covestro (Bayer)

Evonik

Vencorex

Wanhua Chemical

BASF

By Types:

Guaranteed Reagent

Analytical Reagent

Chemically Pure

By Applications:

Coatings & Inks

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Guaranteed Reagent

1.4.3 Analytical Reagent

1.4.4 Chemically Pure

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coatings & Inks

1.5.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.5.4 Elastomers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market

1.8.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Isophorone Diisocyanate (IPDI) Sales Volume Market Share by Region

