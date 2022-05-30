Global Mesitylene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mesitylene market was valued at 165.11 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .75% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Mesitylene (or 1,3,5-trimethylbenzene) is a derivative of benzene with three methyl substituents symmetrically placed on the ring. The compound has the formula C6H3(CH3)3, which is commonly abbreviated C6H3Me3. Mesitylene is a colorless liquid with sweet aromatic odor.It is a component of coal tar or petroleum, which is its traditional source. It is a precursor to diverse fine chemicals. The Mesitylene industry is not a hot area. There are only few companies in the area. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Dow and Versalis (Saras now) are the big companies in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

DowDuPont

Versalis

Refinery of Sinopec Jinling (Sinopec)

EMD Performance Materials

Toyo Gosei

Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical

Nantong Dingji Chemical Technology

Jurong Anbei Chemical

Jinchou PetroChem

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Electdronic Grase

By Applications:

Solvents

Intermediates

Additives

