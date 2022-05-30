2022-2030 Report on Global Palm Oil Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Palm Oil market, covering market size for segment by type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Olein, etc.), by application (Food & Beverage, Biofuel & Energy, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (FGV Holdings Berha, IOI Group, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Palm Oil from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Palm Oil market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Palm Oil including:

FGV Holdings Berha

IOI Group

Sime Darby Berhad

Musim Mas

Astra Agro Lestari

Bumitama Agri

Genting Group

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Wilmar International

Royal Golden Eagle

Indofood Agri Resources

Golden Agri-Resources

First Resources

Sampoerna Agro

United Plantations Berhad

Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad

IJM Corporation Berhad

Univanich Palm Oil

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Food & Beverage

Biofuel & Energy

Surfactants

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Palm Oil Market Overview

1.1 Palm Oil Definition

1.2 Global Palm Oil Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Palm Oil Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Palm Oil Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Palm Oil Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Palm Oil Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Palm Oil Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Palm Oil Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Palm Oil Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Palm Oil Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Palm Oil Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Palm Oil Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Palm Oil Market by Type

3.1.1 Crude Palm Oil

3.1.2 Palm Olein

3.2 Global Palm Oil Sales and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Palm Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

3.4 Global Palm Oil Average Price by Type (2016-2021)

3.5 Leading Players of Palm Oil by Type in 2021

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

