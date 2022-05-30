Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Carbon Fibre Composite Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials include SGL Group, Toray Group, Barnet, Hexcel, Toho Tenax, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation and Mitsubishi Rayon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic Carbon Fibre Composite Materials
Thermosetting Carbon Fibre Composite Materials
Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Aircraft
Sports
Aerospace and Military
Ship
Others
Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Fibre Composite Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Fibre Composite Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Fibre Composite Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Carbon Fibre Composite Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SGL Group
Toray Group
Barnet
Hexcel
Toho Tenax
Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
Mitsubishi Rayon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fib
