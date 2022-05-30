Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Uncategorized

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carbon Fibre Composite Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials include SGL Group, Toray Group, Barnet, Hexcel, Toho Tenax, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation and Mitsubishi Rayon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

Thermosetting Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Aircraft

Sports

Aerospace and Military

Ship

Others

Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fibre Composite Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fibre Composite Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fibre Composite Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon Fibre Composite Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Group

Toray Group

Barnet

Hexcel

Toho Tenax

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fib

 

