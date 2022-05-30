Shaped Refractory Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shaped Refractory Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Shaped Refractory Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shaped Refractory Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Shapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shaped Refractory Materials include Vesuvius, RHI, Magnesita Refratarios, Imerys, Krosaki Harima, Shinagawa Refractories, Magnezit, Harbison Walker International and Morgan Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shaped Refractory Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Shapes

Special Shapes

Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Iron and Steel

Cement

Glass

Others

Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shaped Refractory Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shaped Refractory Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shaped Refractory Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Shaped Refractory Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vesuvius

RHI

Magnesita Refratarios

Imerys

Krosaki Harima

Shinagawa Refractories

Magnezit

Harbison Walker International

Morgan Advanced Materials

Refratechnik

Chosun Refractories

Minteq

Saint-Gobain

Puyang Refractories

Luyang Energy-saving Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shaped Refractory Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shaped Refractory Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shaped Refractory Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shaped Refractory Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shaped Refractory Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shaped Refractory Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shaped Refractory Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shaped Refractory Materials Companies

