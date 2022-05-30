High Barrier Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Barrier Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global High Barrier Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Barrier Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five High Barrier Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Barrier Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVDC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Barrier Materials include Dow Chemical, Kureha, BASF, SolvayPlastics, DuPont, Toray, Jiangsu Golden Material, Kuraray and Nippon Gohsei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Barrier Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Barrier Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Barrier Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PVDC
EVOH
PEN
Global High Barrier Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Barrier Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Drug Packaging
Other
Global High Barrier Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High Barrier Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Barrier Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Barrier Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Barrier Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies High Barrier Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow Chemical
Kureha
BASF
SolvayPlastics
DuPont
Toray
Jiangsu Golden Material
Kuraray
Nippon Gohsei
Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development
Teijin
Toyobo
Zhejiang Juhua
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Barrier Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Barrier Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Barrier Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Barrier Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Barrier Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Barrier Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Barrier Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Barrier Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Barrier Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Barrier Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Barrier Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Barrier Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Barrier Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Barrier Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Barrier Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Barrier Materials Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
