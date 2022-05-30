Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m3)

Global top five Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) market was valued at 4325.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5218.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermally Modified Hardwoods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) include Thermory AS, Arbor Wood Co., Ha Serv, Stora Enso, LamboWood, Houthandel Lambert van den Bosch, Sunset Moulding (Pakari), Northland Forest Products and Novawood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermally Modified Hardwoods

Thermally Modified Softwoods

Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior Application

Exterior Application

Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m3)

Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m3)

Key companies Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermory AS

Arbor Wood Co.

Ha Serv

Stora Enso

LamboWood

Houthandel Lambert van den Bosch

Sunset Moulding (Pakari)

Northland Forest Products

Novawood

Metsa Wood

Rhino Wood

EcoVantage

Plato

Lunawood

RETIwood

Scottywood Corporation

Sahakuutio Oy

Heatwood AB

HJT-Holz Oy

Koshii & co. Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermally Modified Woods (TMT) Compani

