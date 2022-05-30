Cladding Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cladding Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Cladding Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cladding Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Cladding Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cladding Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cladding Coatings include Tassullo, Peintures Onip, DECOPIERRE, ADESITAL, Caparol, Dryvit, GRUPO PUMA, JUNO and Rialto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cladding Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cladding Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cladding Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic
Expoxy
Other
Global Cladding Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cladding Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Outdoor
Indoor
Global Cladding Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cladding Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cladding Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cladding Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cladding Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Cladding Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tassullo
Peintures Onip
DECOPIERRE
ADESITAL
Caparol
Dryvit
GRUPO PUMA
JUNO
Rialto
LAGES
BASF USA
LEVIS
Colorificio San Marco
BEAL International
Ronacrete & Derbyshire Aggregates
Marius Aurenti
CAP ARREGHINI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cladding Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cladding Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cladding Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cladding Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cladding Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cladding Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cladding Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cladding Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cladding Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cladding Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cladding Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cladding Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cladding Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cladding Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cladding Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cladding Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cladding Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 &
