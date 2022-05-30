Cosmetic Jar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Jar in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Jar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Jar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Million Units)

Global top five Cosmetic Jar companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Jar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thick Walled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Jar include NORDTEK Packaging, MIRON Violettglas BV, MKTG INDUSTRY Srl, The Packaging Company and Elcosgroup Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic Jar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Jar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Cosmetic Jar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thick Walled

Double Walled

Others

Global Cosmetic Jar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Cosmetic Jar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skincare

Haircare

Makeup

Others

Global Cosmetic Jar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)

Global Cosmetic Jar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Jar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Jar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Jar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)

Key companies Cosmetic Jar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NORDTEK Packaging

MIRON Violettglas BV

MKTG INDUSTRY Srl

The Packaging Company

Elcosgroup Corporation

