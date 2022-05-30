Roof Waterproof Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Roof Waterproof Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Roof Waterproof Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Roof Waterproof Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Based Roof Waterproof Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roof Waterproof Coatings include Akzonobel, Valspar, BASF, Dow, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Gaco Western, Sherwin-Williams and RPM International and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Roof Waterproof Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Based Roof Waterproof Coatings

Solvent Based Roof Waterproof Coatings

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tiles

Metals

Elastomeric

Bituminous

Concrete

Wood

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roof Waterproof Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roof Waterproof Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roof Waterproof Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Roof Waterproof Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzonobel

Valspar

BASF

Dow

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Gaco Western

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Karnak

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Roof Waterproof Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Roof Waterproof Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roof Waterproof Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Roof Waterproof Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Roof Waterproof Coatings Companies

4 S

