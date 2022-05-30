Gas Permeable Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gas Permeable Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Gas Permeable Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gas Permeable Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gas Permeable Membrane include RKW Group, Arkema, Clopay Plastic Products, Mitsui Hygiene Materials, Fatra, Toray Industries, Covestro, Nitto Denko and Trioplast Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gas Permeable Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene-based

Polypropylene-based

Polyurethane-based

Others

Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hygiene

Medical

Food Packaging

Construction

Fabric

Others

Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gas Permeable Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gas Permeable Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gas Permeable Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Gas Permeable Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RKW Group

Arkema

Clopay Plastic Products

Mitsui Hygiene Materials

Fatra

Toray Industries

Covestro

Nitto Denko

Trioplast Industries

SWM INTL

Rahil Foam

Skymark Packaging

Daika Kogyo

American Polyfilm

Innovia Films

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gas Permeable Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gas Permeable Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gas Permeable Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gas Permeable Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gas Permeable Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gas Permeable Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gas Permeable Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gas Permeable Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gas Permeable Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gas Permeable Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Permeable Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Permeable Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Permeable Membrane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gas Permeable Membrane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gas Permeable Membrane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

