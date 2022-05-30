Phytogenics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Phytogenics in global, including the following market information:
Global Phytogenics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Phytogenics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Phytogenics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Phytogenics market was valued at 542.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 854.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Feed Intake and Digestibility Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Phytogenics include Biomin, Delacon Biotechnik, Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, ANCOSMA SA, Nor-Feed Sud, Phytosynthese, Phytobiotics, Dostofarm and Kemin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Phytogenics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Phytogenics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phytogenics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Feed Intake and Digestibility
Organic Trace Minerals
Anti- Parasitic
Others
Global Phytogenics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phytogenics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Swine
Ruminants
Poultry
Equine
Aquatics
Others
Global Phytogenics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Phytogenics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Phytogenics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Phytogenics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Phytogenics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Phytogenics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Biomin
Delacon Biotechnik
Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH
ANCOSMA SA
Nor-Feed Sud
Phytosynthese
Phytobiotics
Dostofarm
Kemin
Danisco
Natural Remedies
Igusol
A&A Pharmachem Inc.
Tanke International
Diana
Kent Feeds
Kerry group
Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.
Ferrer HealthTech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phytogenics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phytogenics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phytogenics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phytogenics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phytogenics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phytogenics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phytogenics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phytogenics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phytogenics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phytogenics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phytogenics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phytogenics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phytogenics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phytogenics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phytogenics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phytogenics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Phytogenics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Feed Intake and Digestibility
4.1.3 Organic Trace Minerals
4.1.
