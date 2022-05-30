Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) in global, including the following market information:
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Block Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) include BASF SE, Airlite (Fox Blocks), Beco WALLFORM, BuildBlock Building Systems, ConForm Global, Durisol, Future Form Inc., FXI-Formex Innovations and ICF Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Block
Panel
Plank
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial Building
Others
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Airlite (Fox Blocks)
Beco WALLFORM
BuildBlock Building Systems
ConForm Global
Durisol
Future Form Inc.
FXI-Formex Innovations
ICF Tech
IntegraSpec
ISM Sismo
LiteForm Technologies
Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd.
Mikey Block Co.
Monolith
Nudura Corporation
PFB Corporation
Plasti-Fab
Polycrete
Polysteel Warmerwall
Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd.
RASTRA Holding L.L.C.
Standard ICF Corp.
Sunbloc
Superform Products Ltd.
Tosoh Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insulating Concrete Form (ICF) Compani
