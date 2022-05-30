E-glue Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of E-glue in global, including the following market information:

Global E-glue Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global E-glue Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five E-glue companies in 2021 (%)

The global E-glue market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electrically Conductive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of E-glue include BASF SE, Covestro, 3M Company, Bostik Sa, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Royal Adhesives and Sealants, Sika Ag and Ashland Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the E-glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global E-glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global E-glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electrically Conductive

Thermally Conductive

UV Curing

Others

Global E-glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global E-glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printed Circuit Board

Semiconductor & IC

Others

Global E-glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global E-glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies E-glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies E-glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies E-glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies E-glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Covestro

3M Company

Bostik Sa

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Sika Ag

Ashland Inc.

ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

H.B. Fuller Company

RPM International Inc.

Adhesives Research Inc.

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

Chemence Inc.

Henkel

Huntsman Corporation

Pidilite Industries

Mapei Spa

Super Glue Corporation

Heng Ying Adhesive Co., Ltd.

Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co., Ltd.

American Biltrite, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 E-glue Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global E-glue Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global E-glue Overall Market Size

2.1 Global E-glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global E-glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global E-glue Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top E-glue Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global E-glue Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global E-glue Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global E-glue Sales by Companies

3.5 Global E-glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 E-glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers E-glue Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-glue Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 E-glue Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 E-glue Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global E-glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Electrically Conductive

4.1.3 Thermally Conductive

4.1.4 UV Curing

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Global E-glue Revenue & Forecasts



