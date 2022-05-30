Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type X Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) include Saint-Gobain, Continental Building Products, USG Corporation, Knauf Danoline A/S, Georgia-Pacific, National Gypsum Company, Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd., FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd. and American Gypsum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type X

Type C

Others

Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Continental Building Products

USG Corporation

Knauf Danoline A/S

Georgia-Pacific

National Gypsum Company

Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.

FACT – RCF Building Products Ltd.

American Gypsum

Formglas Products Ltd

Gillespie

Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

Stromberg Architectural

Rapidwall

Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd

Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C.

Intexforms, Inc.

Fibrex

Gc Products, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Reinforced Gypsum (GRG) Companies

3.8

