Drilling and Completion Fluid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drilling and Completion Fluid in global, including the following market information:
Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Drilling and Completion Fluid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drilling and Completion Fluid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drilling and Completion Fluid include Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Newpark Resources, Tetra Technologies, CES, National Oilwell Varco, Secure Energy Services and Weatherford International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drilling and Completion Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-based System
Oil-based System
Synthetic-based System
Others
Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drilling and Completion Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drilling and Completion Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Drilling and Completion Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Drilling and Completion Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Newpark Resources
Tetra Technologies
CES
National Oilwell Varco
Secure Energy Services
Weatherford International
Qmax Solutions
Global Drilling and Chemicals
Sagemines
Scomi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drilling and Completion Fluid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drilling and Completion Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drilling and Completion Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drilling and Completion Fluid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drilling and Completion Fluid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drilling and Completion Fluid Companies
