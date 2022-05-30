Plastisol-based Ink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastisol-based Ink in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plastisol-based Ink companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastisol-based Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastisol-based Ink include PolyOne, Lancer Group, Rutland Plastic Technologies, ICC, Huber Group, Fujifilm, Sunlan Chemicals, KARAN and Zhongyi Ink & Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastisol-based Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastisol-based Ink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-Phthalate Plastisol Inks

General Plastisol Inks

Non-PVC Plastisol Inks

Global Plastisol-based Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cotton Fabric

Polyester & Nylon Fabrics

Blend Fabric

Global Plastisol-based Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastisol-based Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastisol-based Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastisol-based Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastisol-based Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PolyOne

Lancer Group

Rutland Plastic Technologies

ICC

Huber Group

Fujifilm

Sunlan Chemicals

KARAN

Zhongyi Ink & Paint

Sophah Screen Printing Technology

Dexin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastisol-based Ink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastisol-based Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastisol-based Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastisol-based Ink Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastisol-based Ink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastisol-based Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastisol-based Ink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastisol-based Ink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastisol-based Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastisol-based Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastisol-based Ink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastisol-based Ink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastisol-based Ink Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastisol-based Ink Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastisol-bas

