Arabic Gum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arabic Gum in global, including the following market information:

The global Arabic Gum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acacia Seyal Gums Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Arabic Gum include Nexira, Alland & Robert, ISC, TIC Gums, Norevo Germany, Afrigum International, Hawkins Watts, Kerry Group and Afritec Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Arabic Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Arabic Gum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Arabic Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Arabic Gum Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Arabic Gum Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Arabic Gum Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Arabic Gum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Arabic Gum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Arabic Gum Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Arabic Gum Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Arabic Gum Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Arabic Gum Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Arabic Gum Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Arabic Gum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Arabic Gum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Arabic Gum Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arabic Gum Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Arabic Gum Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Arabic Gum Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Arabic Gum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acacia Seyal Gums

4.1.3 Acacia Senegal Gums

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Glob

