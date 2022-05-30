Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners are flexible bulk bags used for storage and transportation of bulk liquid and powdered or granular products. IBC liners are single-use, which leads to reduced contamination and costs incurred for reconditioning or washing of the intermediate bulk container. Various materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, EVOH, polyamide, and aluminium foil can be used for manufacturing IBC liners.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners in global, including the following market information:

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners include Amcor, Nittel GmbH, Sealed Air, Arena Products, Qbig Packaging, CDF, Brambles Industries, Composite Containers and Peak Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

EVOH

Aluminum Foil

Others (PVC,PET)

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Agricultural

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Nittel GmbH

Sealed Air

Arena Products

Qbig Packaging

CDF

Brambles Industries

Composite Containers

Peak Packaging

Paper Systems

W. Stuart Smith

Qingdao LAF Packaging

Bycom Industries

ILC Dover LP

LC Packaging

Palmetto Industries

Bulk Lift International

Hanlon Solutions Resource

Multipac

Freedom Manufacturing LLC

