Food Grade Seal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Seal in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Seal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Seal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Food Grade Seal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Seal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Seal include Freudenberg Group, Aesseal, John Crane, Flowserve, A.W. Chesterton, SKF, Parker Hannifin, IDEX Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Seal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Seal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Seal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metals
Virgin PTFE
Polyurethane
EPDM
Silicone
Fluoroelastomer
Others
Global Food Grade Seal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Seal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Others
Global Food Grade Seal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Food Grade Seal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade Seal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade Seal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade Seal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Food Grade Seal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Freudenberg Group
Aesseal
John Crane
Flowserve
A.W. Chesterton
SKF
Parker Hannifin
IDEX Sealing Solutions
Trelleborg
Enpro Industries (Garlock)
James Walker
Meccanotecnica Umbra (Huhnseal AB)
DP Seals
SSP Manufacturing
Canada Rubber Group
Hennig Gaskets?Seals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Seal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Seal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Seal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Seal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Seal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Seal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Seal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Seal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Seal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Seal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Seal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Seal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Seal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Seal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Seal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Seal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Grade Seal Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Metals
