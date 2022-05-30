Global Breast Implants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Breast Implants market was valued at 133.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.89% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Breast implants are medical devices that are implanted under the breast tissue or under the chest muscle to increase breast size (augmentation) or to rebuild breast tissue after mastectomy or other damage to the breast (reconstruction). Breast implants are also used in revision surgeries, which correct or improve the result of an original surgery.Allergan accounted for 29.377% of the global Breast Implants revenue market share in 2017. Followed players, Mentor Worldwide accounted for 22.992%%, GC Aesthetics accounted for 5.268%. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in America and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at America and Europe. North America takes the consumption market share of 48.22% in 2017, Europe followed by with 19.83% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Allergan

Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson)

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs

Sientra

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Laboratoires Arion

Groupe Sebbin

Hans Biomed

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

By Types:

Silicone

Saline

By Applications:

Cosmetic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

