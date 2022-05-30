Strapping Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Strapping tape is a pressure-sensitive material that allows for bundling applications, carton closing and sealing reinforcement package,unitizing loads, and securing products during shipment. Strapping tapes have reinforcements of tensilized polyproylne, polyester yarn or glass yarn filaments. They vary in tensile stregnth and adhesive types including: natural rubber, synthetic rubber, modified synthetic rubber, and clean removal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Strapping Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Strapping Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Strapping Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Meters)

Global top five Strapping Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Strapping Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Strapping Tape include 3M, Avery Dennison, Nitto Denko, Intertape Polymer Group, Tesa, Scapa Group, Shurtapes Technologies, Nichiban and Mactac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Strapping Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Strapping Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Strapping Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Adhesive

Rubber-based Adhesive

Silicon Adhesive

Others

Global Strapping Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Strapping Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Automotive Parts

Oil and Gas, Pipe and Conduits

Metal Working, General Manufacturing

Global Strapping Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)

Global Strapping Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Strapping Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Strapping Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Strapping Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Meters)

Key companies Strapping Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Avery Dennison

Nitto Denko

Intertape Polymer Group

Tesa

Scapa Group

Shurtapes Technologies

Nichiban

Mactac

Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes

Advanced Tapes International

Berry Plastics

