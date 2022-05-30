Strapping Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Strapping tape is a pressure-sensitive material that allows for bundling applications, carton closing and sealing reinforcement package,unitizing loads, and securing products during shipment. Strapping tapes have reinforcements of tensilized polyproylne, polyester yarn or glass yarn filaments. They vary in tensile stregnth and adhesive types including: natural rubber, synthetic rubber, modified synthetic rubber, and clean removal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Strapping Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Strapping Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Strapping Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Meters)
Global top five Strapping Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Strapping Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Strapping Tape include 3M, Avery Dennison, Nitto Denko, Intertape Polymer Group, Tesa, Scapa Group, Shurtapes Technologies, Nichiban and Mactac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Strapping Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Strapping Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)
Global Strapping Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic Adhesive
Rubber-based Adhesive
Silicon Adhesive
Others
Global Strapping Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)
Global Strapping Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Electronics
Consumer Goods
Automotive Parts
Oil and Gas, Pipe and Conduits
Metal Working, General Manufacturing
Global Strapping Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Meters)
Global Strapping Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Strapping Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Strapping Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Strapping Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Meters)
Key companies Strapping Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Avery Dennison
Nitto Denko
Intertape Polymer Group
Tesa
Scapa Group
Shurtapes Technologies
Nichiban
Mactac
Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes
Advanced Tapes International
Berry Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Strapping Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Strapping Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Strapping Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Strapping Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Strapping Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Strapping Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Strapping Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Strapping Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Strapping Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Strapping Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Strapping Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Strapping Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Strapping Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strapping Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Strapping Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strapping Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Strapping Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Acrylic Adhesive
