Oil Sands Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oil sands, also known as tar sands or crude bitumen, or more technically bituminous sands, are a type of unconventional petroleum deposit. Oil sands are either loose sands or partially consolidated sandstone containing a naturally occurring mixture of sand, clay, and water, saturated with a dense and extremely viscous form of petroleum technically referred to as bitumen (or colloquially as tar due to its superficially similar appearance).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Sands in global, including the following market information:
Global Oil Sands Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oil Sands Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Oil Sands companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil Sands market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oil Sands Exploitation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil Sands include Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL), Cenovus Energy, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Shell, PetroChina, Athabasca Oil Corporation and MEG Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil Sands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil Sands Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil Sands Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oil Sands Exploitation
Oil Sands Isolation
Global Oil Sands Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil Sands Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Heavy Oil Refining
Asphalt Refining
Others
Global Oil Sands Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil Sands Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil Sands revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil Sands revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oil Sands sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Oil Sands sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Suncor Energy
Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL)
Cenovus Energy
ConocoPhillips
ExxonMobil
Shell
PetroChina
Athabasca Oil Corporation
MEG Energy
OSUM
Total
Sunshine Oilsands
CNOOC
BP
Marathon Oil
Devon Energy
Husky Energy
Chevron
PTTEP
Value Creation
Black Pearl Resources
Paramount Resources
Teck Resources Limited
Pengrowth Energy Corporation
Grizzly Oil Sands
KNOC
Japex
JX Nippon Oil and Gas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Sands Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil Sands Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil Sands Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil Sands Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil Sands Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oil Sands Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil Sands Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil Sands Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil Sands Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oil Sands Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oil Sands Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Sands Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil Sands Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Sands Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil Sands Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Sands Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oil Sands Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Oil Sands Exploitation
4.1.3 Oil Sands Isolation
4.2 By Type – Global Oil Sands Revenue & Forecasts
