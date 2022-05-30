Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lean NOx Trap (LNT) is a device that is used to reduce oxides of nitrogen (NO and NO2) emissions from a lean burn internal combustion engine by means of adsorption.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lean NOx Traps (LNT) in global, including the following market information:

Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lean NOx Traps (LNT) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active LNT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lean NOx Traps (LNT) include BASF Catalysts, Tenneco, Johnson Matthey, Umicore, Continental and N.E. Chemcat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lean NOx Traps (LNT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active LNT

Passive LNT

Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicle

Off-highway Vehicle

Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lean NOx Traps (LNT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lean NOx Traps (LNT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lean NOx Traps (LNT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lean NOx Traps (LNT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF Catalysts

Tenneco

Johnson Matthey

Umicore

Continental

N.E. Chemcat

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lean NOx Traps (LNT) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

