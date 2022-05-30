Feed Grade Blood Meal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blood meal is a dry, inert powder made from blood?used as a high protein animal feed. It is one of the highest non-synthetic sources of nitrogen. It usually comes from cattle or hogs as a slaughterhouse by-product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Grade Blood Meal in global, including the following market information:
Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Feed Grade Blood Meal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Feed Grade Blood Meal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Porcine Blood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Feed Grade Blood Meal include Darling Ingredients, Terramar, West Coast Reduction, Valley Proteins, Ridley Corporation Limited, Allanasons, The Boyer Valley Company, FASA Group and Sanimax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Feed Grade Blood Meal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Porcine Blood
Poultry Blood
Ruminant Blood
Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Poultry Feed
Porcine Feed
Ruminant Feed
Aqua Feed
Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Feed Grade Blood Meal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Feed Grade Blood Meal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Feed Grade Blood Meal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Feed Grade Blood Meal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Darling Ingredients
Terramar
West Coast Reduction
Valley Proteins
Ridley Corporation Limited
Allanasons
The Boyer Valley Company
FASA Group
Sanimax
APC, Inc
Apelsa Guadalajara
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Feed Grade Blood Meal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Grade Blood Meal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Grade Blood Meal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade Blood Meal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Grade Blood Meal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade Blood Meal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
