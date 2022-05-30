Feed Grade Blood Meal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blood meal is a dry, inert powder made from blood?used as a high protein animal feed. It is one of the highest non-synthetic sources of nitrogen. It usually comes from cattle or hogs as a slaughterhouse by-product.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Grade Blood Meal in global, including the following market information:

Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Feed Grade Blood Meal companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feed Grade Blood Meal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Porcine Blood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Grade Blood Meal include Darling Ingredients, Terramar, West Coast Reduction, Valley Proteins, Ridley Corporation Limited, Allanasons, The Boyer Valley Company, FASA Group and Sanimax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Grade Blood Meal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Porcine Blood

Poultry Blood

Ruminant Blood

Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry Feed

Porcine Feed

Ruminant Feed

Aqua Feed

Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Grade Blood Meal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Grade Blood Meal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Grade Blood Meal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Feed Grade Blood Meal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Darling Ingredients

Terramar

West Coast Reduction

Valley Proteins

Ridley Corporation Limited

Allanasons

The Boyer Valley Company

FASA Group

Sanimax

APC, Inc

Apelsa Guadalajara

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Grade Blood Meal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Grade Blood Meal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Grade Blood Meal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Grade Blood Meal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade Blood Meal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Grade Blood Meal Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade Blood Meal Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

