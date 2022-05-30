Splicing Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Splicing tapes are used to join two materials to increase the length or provide continuity of a substrate. Splicing tapes are produced in many configurations with varied types of adhesives depending on its use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Splicing Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Splicing Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Splicing Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Splicing Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Splicing Tape market was valued at 565.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 658 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Splicing Tape include 3M, Tesa, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group, Shurtape Technologies, ECHOtape and Orafol Europe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Splicing Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Splicing Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Splicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Resin
By Backing Material
Global Splicing Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Splicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paper & Printing
Packaging
Labeling
Electronics
Others
Global Splicing Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Splicing Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Splicing Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Splicing Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Splicing Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Splicing Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Tesa
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
Intertape Polymer Group
Scapa Group
Shurtape Technologies
ECHOtape
Orafol Europe
Adhesive Research
Saint-Gobain
PPI Adhesive Products
Boston Tapes
Fuji Chemical
American Biltrite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Splicing Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Splicing Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Splicing Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Splicing Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Splicing Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Splicing Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Splicing Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Splicing Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Splicing Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Splicing Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Splicing Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Splicing Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Splicing Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Splicing Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Splicing Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Splicing Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Splicing Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
By Resin
By Backing Material
4.2 By T
