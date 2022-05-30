Flexi-bag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flexi-bags (also called flexi-tanks) offer an alternative to ISO tank containers for shipping oils, juices, wines, food-grade liquids and nonhazardous chemicals across the globe.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexi-bag in global, including the following market information:
Global Flexi-bag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flexi-bag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flexi-bag companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexi-bag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monolayer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexi-bag include Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Qingdao Laf Packaging, Hengxin Plastic, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics and Trust Flexitanks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexi-bag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexi-bag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexi-bag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monolayer
Multilayer
Global Flexi-bag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexi-bag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food-Grade Liquids
Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids
Pharmaceutical Liquids
Global Flexi-bag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexi-bag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flexi-bag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flexi-bag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flexi-bag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flexi-bag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Braid Logistics
Bulk Liquid Solutions
Environmental Packaging Technologies
SIA Flexitanks
Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics
Qingdao Laf Packaging
Hengxin Plastic
Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics
Trust Flexitanks
Rishi FIBC
Proagri Solutions
Anthente International
Myflexitank
Full-Pak
Andesocean
Hinrich Industries
Bornit Ltd.
Neoflex
Liqua
UWL Flexitanks
Flexpack
M&W Flexitank
Yunjet Plastic Packaging
Sun Flexitanks
One Flexitank
Buscherhoff Packaging Solutions
Qingdao BLT Packing Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexi-bag Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexi-bag Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexi-bag Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexi-bag Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexi-bag Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexi-bag Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexi-bag Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexi-bag Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexi-bag Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexi-bag Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexi-bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexi-bag Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexi-bag Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexi-bag Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexi-bag Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexi-bag Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flexi-bag Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Monolayer
4.1.3 Multilayer
4.2 By Type – Global Flexi-bag Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type
