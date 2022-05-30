Low Iron Float Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Low-iron glass is a type of high-clarity glass that is made from silica with very low amounts of iron. This low level of iron removes the greenish-blue tint that can be seen especially on larger and thicker sizes of glass.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Iron Float Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global Low Iron Float Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low Iron Float Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Low Iron Float Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Iron Float Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thickness ?8mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Iron Float Glass include Vitro Glass, Guardian Glass, Saint-Gobain, Pilkington, Euroglas, Asahi Glass, Jinjing Glass, Yaohua Pilkington and CSG Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Iron Float Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Iron Float Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low Iron Float Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thickness ?8mm
Thickness 8-15mm
Thickness ?15mm
Global Low Iron Float Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low Iron Float Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Photovoltaic
Furniture
Architecture
Other
Global Low Iron Float Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Low Iron Float Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Iron Float Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Iron Float Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low Iron Float Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Low Iron Float Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vitro Glass
Guardian Glass
Saint-Gobain
Pilkington
Euroglas
Asahi Glass
Jinjing Glass
Yaohua Pilkington
CSG Holding
Taiwan Glass
Xinyi Glass
Ancai Hi-tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Iron Float Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Iron Float Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Iron Float Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Iron Float Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Iron Float Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Iron Float Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Iron Float Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Iron Float Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Iron Float Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Iron Float Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Iron Float Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Iron Float Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Iron Float Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Iron Float Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Iron Float Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Iron Float Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
